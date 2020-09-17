Saffron Walden theatre company shortlisted from 64,000 nominations for LGBTQ work

HyperFusion, the mothership of TIC Box Productions, has been shortlisted for an award for their work challenging prejudice against the LGBTQ community.

Saffron Walden theatre company HyperFusion is a finalist for the UK’s 2020 National Diversity Awards, following 64,000 nominations.

HyperFusion organises interactive theatre shows in schools, community groups, businesses and colleges.

The company, which runs TIC Box Productions, has been shortlisted for the Community Organisation award for their work challenging prejudice against the LGBTQ community.

HyperFusion organises interactive theatre shows in schools, community groups, businesses and colleges. It explores issues such as bullying, domestic abuse and racism, and tries to make a change by tackling words and actions that hurt others.

Sarah Ellis, HyperFusion artistic director, said: “To see our work acknowledged by such an amazing organisation is such a compliment. This is going to open doors for us to do more shows to more people to challenge discrimination and prejudice and to change the world.”

Winners will be announced next year on February 26 at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.