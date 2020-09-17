Advanced search

Saffron Walden theatre company shortlisted from 64,000 nominations for LGBTQ work

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 September 2020

HyperFusion, the mothership of TIC Box Productions, has been shortlisted for an award for their work challenging prejudice against the LGBTQ community. Photo: Courtesy of Maya Ellis.

HyperFusion, the mothership of TIC Box Productions, has been shortlisted for an award for their work challenging prejudice against the LGBTQ community. Photo: Courtesy of Maya Ellis.

Courtesy of Maya Ellis

Saffron Walden theatre company HyperFusion is a finalist for the UK’s 2020 National Diversity Awards, following 64,000 nominations.

HyperFusion organises interactive theatre shows in schools, community groups, businesses and colleges. Photo: Courtesy of Maya Ellis.HyperFusion organises interactive theatre shows in schools, community groups, businesses and colleges. Photo: Courtesy of Maya Ellis.

The company, which runs TIC Box Productions, has been shortlisted for the Community Organisation award for their work challenging prejudice against the LGBTQ community.

HyperFusion organises interactive theatre shows in schools, community groups, businesses and colleges. It explores issues such as bullying, domestic abuse and racism, and tries to make a change by tackling words and actions that hurt others.

Sarah Ellis, HyperFusion artistic director, said: “To see our work acknowledged by such an amazing organisation is such a compliment. This is going to open doors for us to do more shows to more people to challenge discrimination and prejudice and to change the world.”

Winners will be announced next year on February 26 at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Thaxted residents celebrates her 103rd birthday

Elsa Clarson of Thaxted. Picture: Anne Sutton

Eat Out to Help Out in numbers across the Saffron Walden constituency

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Saffron Walden Audley Park litter-picking group wants to expand

Residents litter-picking in Audley Park. Photo: Supplied by Martyn Everett.

Elsenham houses approved as planning inspector overrules Uttlesford District Council

Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Thaxted residents celebrates her 103rd birthday

Elsa Clarson of Thaxted. Picture: Anne Sutton

Eat Out to Help Out in numbers across the Saffron Walden constituency

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Saffron Walden Audley Park litter-picking group wants to expand

Residents litter-picking in Audley Park. Photo: Supplied by Martyn Everett.

Elsenham houses approved as planning inspector overrules Uttlesford District Council

Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden theatre company shortlisted from 64,000 nominations for LGBTQ work

HyperFusion, the mothership of TIC Box Productions, has been shortlisted for an award for their work challenging prejudice against the LGBTQ community. Photo: Courtesy of Maya Ellis.

Saffron Screen reopens with coronavirus protection measures in place

Saffron Screen has reopened, with coronavirus measures in place. Picture: Celia Bartlett

Fun at Audley End Miniature Railway, as Saffron Walden mayor and deputy mayor visit attraction

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker, deputy mayor Richard Porch and his grandchildren. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance chief executive shortlisted for another award

Jane Gurney, Chief Executive of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Essex should ‘walk, cycle or take the bus’ to prevent catastrophic temperatures

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.