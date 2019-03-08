Drama group in call for help to fund classes for community

TheThree Little Pigs performed to great acclaim at Fairycroft House by Theatre Unboxed. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Theatre Unboxed, a Saffron Walden company, is trying to bring theatre for all ages to the town but is in need of help.

Laura Thomas, 38, company director, says they are "providing something that doesn't exist in Saffron Walden."

She added: "Everyone thinks of Saffron Walden as an affluent area, but there was no theatre so we tried to challenge that."

She said she enjoys taking her children to the theatre, but that she cannot afford to most of the time, because it is too expensive. This is why she aims to make theatre 'accessible and affordable' to the local people, providing regular shows for families.

She said: "For too long we've just allowed that [expensive tickets] to become acceptable but as a town we are seriously lacking in culture for our children."

The company is described by Laura as a 'community interest' one so all the earnings are invested in providing cheaper classes.

"That is where the need for funding comes from. All our money sort of goes back into running the classes. We have children who come and don't pay anything because they can't afford to," she said.

Laura believes that a proper venue and regular plays are necessary for the Theatre Unboxed dream to come true: "If we had a venue that would be much easier," she said.

"It would be really good if there was a company or an individual who really wants to see theatre happen in Saffron Walden. It would be good to hear from anyone who could support us either financially or with advertising. We are all actors, not particularly great at marketing."

Theatre Unboxed was started two years ago by a group of like-minded locals Saffron who wanted to see more plays in the area. There are eight teachers who run classes and workshops varying from acting to singing, as well as a few actors who do performances together.

"We have done 10 performances so far and most of them were in Saffron Walden," said Laura.

Anyone who would like to help Theatre Unboxed can e-mail laura@theatreunboxed.co.uk.