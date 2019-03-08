Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Praise for young cast ahead of debut show

PUBLISHED: 07:51 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 20 June 2019

Some of the young cast of Annie at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Some of the young cast of Annie at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Archant

Seven pairs of siblings are in Annie, playing at Saffron Walden Town Hall on Saturday, June 29.

The actors, aged from five to 12 will be playing the grown-ups as well as the children.

Spokesman for drama school Theatre Unboxed, Laura Thomas said: "We've been running for two and a half years. Annie is our first big production with our younger theatre school students. Some have never been on stage before.

"But we also have a tremendous bunch of 10-12-year-olds some who work as professional actors and have appeared on television. So it's a real mix of experience but every single cast member has worked incredibly hard to put on the best show possible."

This is a one-hour show adapted for young performers.

Performances at 2.30pm and 5pm. Tickets, £10 adults and £5 children from Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002 or Stagestubs.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Young Speedway star ‘in intensive care’ following collision

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Sam Norris making progress in bid to recover from Speedway crash

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Market traders are at the forefront of fight to cut back on plastic

Councillor Trilby Roberts, with market traders Nigel Sault, Nicola Auger, Mohammad Moshtagh and Louise Yellowlees of Saffron Walden Against Climate Change

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Most Read

Young Speedway star ‘in intensive care’ following collision

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Sam Norris making progress in bid to recover from Speedway crash

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Market traders are at the forefront of fight to cut back on plastic

Councillor Trilby Roberts, with market traders Nigel Sault, Nicola Auger, Mohammad Moshtagh and Louise Yellowlees of Saffron Walden Against Climate Change

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

More in Common on Saffron Walden Common on Saturday, June 22 - a musical picnic in honour of the late MP Jo Cox

The Great Get Together on Saffron Walden Common to mark the anniversary of the death of Jo Cox MP was a musical picnic with song and dance

Football: Saffron Walden youngsters pitch in to raise funds

Young Saffron Walden footballers held a bag packing event at Waitrose to raise funds for a new 3G pitch

Stansted pupils welcome pen pals as part of twinning events

Stansted pupils spoke French with their pen pals. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Praise for young cast ahead of debut show

Some of the young cast of Annie at Saffron Walden Town Hall

An evening with Sir Michael Parkinson at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Sir Michael Parkinson
Drive 24