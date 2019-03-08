Praise for young cast ahead of debut show

Some of the young cast of Annie at Saffron Walden Town Hall Archant

Seven pairs of siblings are in Annie, playing at Saffron Walden Town Hall on Saturday, June 29.

The actors, aged from five to 12 will be playing the grown-ups as well as the children.

Spokesman for drama school Theatre Unboxed, Laura Thomas said: "We've been running for two and a half years. Annie is our first big production with our younger theatre school students. Some have never been on stage before.

"But we also have a tremendous bunch of 10-12-year-olds some who work as professional actors and have appeared on television. So it's a real mix of experience but every single cast member has worked incredibly hard to put on the best show possible."

This is a one-hour show adapted for young performers.

Performances at 2.30pm and 5pm. Tickets, £10 adults and £5 children from Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002 or Stagestubs.com.