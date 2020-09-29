Advanced search

Toys and books stolen after thief smashes car windscreen in Littlebury

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 September 2020

Two bags of toys and books were stolen after a thief smashed the rear windscreen of a black Volvo car in Littlebury.

The incident took place on Sunday, September 27, at around 1pm, on Mill Lane.

Essex Police is appealing for information.

If you think you may have seen anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/156328/20.

Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.

