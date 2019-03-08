'There's no point being educated if you don't have a future', protesters say at climate strike event

Dozens of people gathered in front of the Saffron Walden Town Hall today (Friday) to protest against climate change.

It comes as millions of people around the world are striking for the climate in an event called for by campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The event was joined by a group of Year 11 Saffron Walden County High students who were met with applause by the crowd of all ages.

Melanie Hughes, event organiser, climate activist and Saffron Walden Action on Climate Change (SWACC) member said: "I think we as individuals have the responsibility to step up. We've got to take action now. It's too late to leave it for later."

SWACC founder and climate activist Louise Yellowlees said the group was were there to stand with the younger generation.

She said: "Everyone is coming together, we are getting united. Our job is to make people learn more and that makes people care more and they start doing more."

Sharon Morris, 47, attended the event with two of her three children: Isla (13) and Esme (8). Speaking about Isla, Sharon said: "She desperately wanted to strike today and badgered me quite a lot. One of my children didn't want to come and miss school so she was explaining to the other why it's important to strike: 'There's no point being educated if you don't have a future.'"

Green Party councillor Trilby Roberts and local co-ordinator Paul Allington were also at the event and stressed the importance of Government action and of people to create collective pressure towards this.

Residents for Uttlesford (R4U) Councillors Paul Gadd and Anthony Gerard were also at the event. Cllr Gadd said: "R4U as a group is totally behind declaring climate change emergency. There's a limit to what we can do at council level.

"We purchased the first electric vehicle for the council and moving towards replacing all our vehicles with electric ones. We are just starting to counteract carbon emissions and to work on our commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050."

Cllr Gerard added: "We are trying to plant more trees and get new developments to plant some trees and minimise the use of cars. We want to make new developments have electric vehicles charging points and we are keen on new commercial building to have solar panels."