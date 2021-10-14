Published: 7:00 AM October 14, 2021

Uttlesford Foodbank provides emergency food and care parcels to individuals and families during times of crisis.

Sophie Durlacher, the Manager of Uttlesford Foodbank, explains how the service can help you, and how you can help them.

Sophie Durlacher of Uttlesford Foodbank - Credit: Sophie Durlacher

"It will come as no surprise to learn that the Foodbank is under great pressure now.

"The end of furlough could lead to an increase in unemployment, along with the removal of the £20 Universal Credit uplift, alongside this food and household energy bills have been steadily increasing.

"With winter around the corner, we know that for some it will be a choice between food or heating.

"Over the summer our stock has steadily dwindled to the point that we even ran out of baked beans at one point.

"Harvest Festival has meant that schools and churches have been generous and helped to replenish our stock, alongside some generous grants and support from Saffron Walden Town Council and Essex County Council.

"Virgin Money Giving closes in November so we have had to move our online fundraising to LocalGiving.

"You can support us on LocalGiving either with a one-off donation or make a regular monthly donation including Gift Aid. Please see: https://localgiving.org/charity/uttlesfordfoodbank/

"You can find out what we currently need on our website or via Facebook. https://uttlesford.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/

"Currently we need a constant supply of tinned vegetables, fruit, fish, and vegetarian options. We are well stocked with pasta and cereal.

"If you would like to find out how you can support Uttlesford Foodbank either personally or as a business, please call me on 07971 631606.

"So far in 2021 we have fed a total of 2,397 people including 1,011 children.

"We have given out nearly 37 tonnes of food throughout Uttlesford.

"None of this would have been possible without the incredibly generous support of our community.

"Anyone who needs help should call or email. We can put you in touch with a relevant local agency to supply you with a foodbank referral where appropriate.

"All food parcels are delivered directly to clients from our depots in Saffron Walden, Dunmow and Stansted."





