Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Thieves steal lead roofing from public toilets

PUBLISHED: 10:45 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 08 February 2019

Public toilets, Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Public toilets, Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

SaffronPhoto 2016

Lead roofing has been stolen from two locations in Saffron Walden, including the public toilets in Hill Street.

An unidentified suspect removed a “quantity” of lead roofing from the public toilets on January 26.

Police say damage was caused to the roof slates and guttering as a result.

Lisa Courtney, town clerk at Saffron Walden Town Council, said: “We’re not sure of cost yet, subject to an insurance claim and we will not be replacing with lead. We do have CCTV cameras which are being reviewed for evidence.”

Suspects also stole an estimated one tonne of lead roofing from The Salvation Army Hall at Abbey Lane United Reformed Church in Abbey Lane at some point between January 27 and February 1.

It is not known if the incidents are linked.

Anyone who has information or saw suspicious activity should call the Uttlesford local policing team on 101.

Most Read

Police investigating after man attacked in Thaxted

Man attacked in Thaxted.

Man jailed for causing death of his ‘childhood friend’ after crash in Saffron Walden

Andrew Dodds has been jailed for 18 months. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two men charged in connection with burglaries in Uttlesford

Two men charged with burglaries in Braintree and Uttlesford.

‘Every window had someone hanging out of it calling for help’ - fatal hotel fire in Saffron Walden remembered 50 years on

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN LIBRARY ARCHIVE

Parish rallies around to help pay for memorial to well-known resident

Brian Mays from Thaxted died aged 61 last month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Police investigating after man attacked in Thaxted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man jailed for causing death of his ‘childhood friend’ after crash in Saffron Walden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two men charged in connection with burglaries in Uttlesford

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Every window had someone hanging out of it calling for help’ - fatal hotel fire in Saffron Walden remembered 50 years on

#includeImage($article, 225)

Parish rallies around to help pay for memorial to well-known resident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Thieves steal lead roofing from public toilets

Public toilets, Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

‘Every window had someone hanging out of it calling for help’ - fatal hotel fire in Saffron Walden remembered 50 years on

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN LIBRARY ARCHIVE

Ickleton woman opens soup kitchen to fundraise for hospice in memory of her son

Anne Marie Hoare. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Review: The Worst Witch at the Cambridge Arts Theatre - “all female cast were dazzling”

The Worst Witch is showing at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

MP helps care home residents celebrate Burns Night

A bagpipe player with a member of staff at the care home. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24