Thieves steal lead roofing from public toilets

Public toilets, Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO SaffronPhoto 2016

Lead roofing has been stolen from two locations in Saffron Walden, including the public toilets in Hill Street.

An unidentified suspect removed a “quantity” of lead roofing from the public toilets on January 26.

Police say damage was caused to the roof slates and guttering as a result.

Lisa Courtney, town clerk at Saffron Walden Town Council, said: “We’re not sure of cost yet, subject to an insurance claim and we will not be replacing with lead. We do have CCTV cameras which are being reviewed for evidence.”

Suspects also stole an estimated one tonne of lead roofing from The Salvation Army Hall at Abbey Lane United Reformed Church in Abbey Lane at some point between January 27 and February 1.

It is not known if the incidents are linked.

Anyone who has information or saw suspicious activity should call the Uttlesford local policing team on 101.