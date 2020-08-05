Advanced search

Places where people died of coronavirus in Uttlesford and Braintree

PUBLISHED: 15:34 05 August 2020

The data regarding where people died of coronavirus in Uttlesford and Braintree has been released. Photo: Chan2545/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The data regarding where people died of coronavirus in Uttlesford and Braintree has been released. Photo: Chan2545/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chan2545/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Office For National Statistics (ONS) have published places where people died in Uttlesford and Braintree from coronavirus - and the biggest number of deaths were registered in hospitals.

In total, there were 62 coronavirus deaths in Uttlesford this year until July 24 and 119 in Braintree. In Uttlesford they took place as follows: 43 in hospitals, 16 in care homes, one at home, one in a hospice, and one in other places.

In Braintree, there have been 88 coronavirus deaths in hospitals, 24 in care homes, five at home, one in a hospice, and one elsewhere.

Coronavirus deaths represented 12 percent of all deaths in both Uttlesford and Braintree in the same period.

The total number of deaths from all causes was 510 in Uttlesford and 959 in Braintree. In Uttlesford, 188 died in hospital, 127 at home, 126 in care homes, 34 in hospices, 21 in other settings and 14 elsewhere.

In Braintree, 401 died in hospital, 257 in care homes, 226 at home, 26 in hospices, 26 elsewhere and 23 in other settings.

In the week ending July 24, no Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Uttlesford by ONS, while Braintree had one death caused by the virus - in a care home.

In the same week, there were nine deaths from all causes in Uttlesford, and 20 in Braintree.

The ONS figures weren released on Tuesday, August 4, and revealed there were 51,505 deaths which involved coronavirus up to July 24 in England and Wales - which is 9,000 more than the government’s daily figures of 42,691.

The data was gathered to include care homes, homes, hospices, other and elsewhere.

Other includes schools for people with learning disabilities, holiday homes and hotels, common lodging houses, assessment centres, schools, convents, college halls of residence, young offender institutions, secure training centres, detention centres, prisons, and remand homes.

Elsewhere includes people who are pronounced dead on arrival at hospital. It also includes deaths on a motorway, walking down the street, at the cinema, at a football match, while out shopping, or in someone else’s home.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Call for district councillor to resign after “great unwashed” comment

Liberal Democrat Councillor Melvin Caton.

Investigation launched after ‘devastating’ fire at Duxford school

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at Duxford Community Primary School. Picture: HFRS

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Walden’s percentage lowest

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Biggest Scout camp ever, as members gather for Walden In LockDown (WILD) - online

The Balaam family of 1st Clavering taking part in WILD (Walden In LockDown, a virtual camp. Picture: Scouts

This is how the Eat Out to Help Out scheme works - with a helpful video

Eat Out to Help Out is launched today (August 3)

Most Read

Call for district councillor to resign after “great unwashed” comment

Liberal Democrat Councillor Melvin Caton.

Investigation launched after ‘devastating’ fire at Duxford school

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at Duxford Community Primary School. Picture: HFRS

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Walden’s percentage lowest

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Biggest Scout camp ever, as members gather for Walden In LockDown (WILD) - online

The Balaam family of 1st Clavering taking part in WILD (Walden In LockDown, a virtual camp. Picture: Scouts

This is how the Eat Out to Help Out scheme works - with a helpful video

Eat Out to Help Out is launched today (August 3)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Family of Essex beavers caught on camera in some of its loveliest moments

A kit (baby beaver) chomping away. Photo: Russell Savory.

Pictures of showcase day flying display at IWM Duxford

A Spitfire and Hurricane flying together at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Places where people died of coronavirus in Uttlesford and Braintree

The data regarding where people died of coronavirus in Uttlesford and Braintree has been released. Photo: Chan2545/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saffron Walden PSG looking for more girls

Saffron Walden PSG are looking for more girls to join their club

Action campaign launched to restore River Cam levels and carry out improvement work

CURAT chairman Colin Day and councillors Neil Hargreaves, Richard Pavitt and Neil Gregory with the leaflet. Picture: Cam Upper Reaches Action Team