Thomas Cook holiday makers are assured that anyone who booked with Premier Travel is fully covered

Travel firm Thomas Cook is now in liquidation. Picture: Web/Archant Archant

People who have booked holidays with the now defunct travel firm, Thomas Cook, are assured that those who booked through Premier Travel are fully financially protected.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Customers who have booked holidays with the now defunct travel firm, Thomas Cook, have been assured that anyone who made the booking through Premier Travel are fully financially protected.

Premier Travel has branches throughout East Anglia in places including Saffron Walden, Bishop's Stortford, Cambridge, Haverhill, Cambourne, Ely, Halstead, Huntingdon, Newmarket, St Ives, St Neots, Swaffham and Wymondham.

It has has set up an emergency team at its head office in Cambourne to coordinate the efforts to contact all affected customers, both in resort and due to travel with Thomas Cook, to advise them of alternative arrangements.

Paul Waters, director at Premier Travel, said: "Our customers and their travel plans are of the utmost importance to us at this time and our priority is communicating with them to reduce the impact of this failure.

"We have been monitoring the situation closely over the past few days and we are fully prepared with details of customers currently overseas and those who are due to depart."

Customers with concerns are asked to contact their local branch or telephone 0800 3164 379.

Premier Travel is a privately owned, independent travel agency who have been in travel since 1936.