Thousands of Saffron Walden children take part in 'walk to school day'

Walk to school day in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

More than 2,000 children in Saffron Walden either walked, cycled, scooted or took the bus to school on Friday, leaving their family cars behind.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The walk to school day was organised by Saffron Walden Action on Climate Change (SWACC).

Parents commented on empty school car parks and how nice it was to see so many families walking. Some children walked all the way from Wendens Ambo, Sewards End and Littlebury.

“I walked 3,104 steps to school on Friday, for good exercise and for the planet,” said Max, aged five.

Louise Yellowlees, founder of SWACC, said: “As well as raising awareness around air pollution. climate change and a healthy lifestyle, this has been a great way to bring families and our communities together.

“We did learn, however, that there is a need for a clean, effective public transport network to allow out-of-town families to join in, and many parents commented on the need for safer walking and cycling routes to school.

“Walk to school day has shown us what a healthy and positive change could look like in Saffron Walden, and importantly the beginnings of how to make it happen.”

As part of the action group's 'clean air' project, walk to school days will take place each month. The next two events are Thursday, May 23 and Thursday, June 20.

SWACC have also been visiting schools to give assemblies on climate change, air pollution and the importance of leaving cars at home when we can.

“The response has been fantastic, the children are incredibly switched on about climate change already and are very excited about walking to school,” said Louise Yellowlees, founder of SWACC.

SWACC have been counting cars coming into Saffron Walden on the four Fridays prior to the walk to school day and will do so again on the day to measure any drop in traffic.

To find out more visit www.swacc.co.uk or search Saffron Walden Action on Climate Change on Facebook.