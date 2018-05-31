Thousands of pounds partly kept in Christmas jar and cola bottle stolen

Nearly £3,000 in cash - held in a jar, a bottle and a money pouch - and a bicycle worth £1,500 have been stolen from a home in Saffron Walden.

A Christmas jar containing £500, a cola bottle containing £300 and a money pouch holding £2,000 were reported stolen, as well as the bike.

Police believe the burglar also went through the victim’s wallet, but nothing was taken - and are appealing for information to help catch the thief.

The burglary was reported to have taken place on Tuesday, June 16 at 4.04pm. Essex Police said the victim was working in the garage during the incident.

The house in Station Road, Saffron Walden, showed no signs of entry, but the patio door handle was up.

If you have any information about this incident, call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/87108/20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.