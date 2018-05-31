Advanced search

Thousands of pounds partly kept in Christmas jar and cola bottle stolen

PUBLISHED: 14:16 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 22 June 2020

Archant

Nearly £3,000 in cash - held in a jar, a bottle and a money pouch - and a bicycle worth £1,500 have been stolen from a home in Saffron Walden.

A Christmas jar containing £500, a cola bottle containing £300 and a money pouch holding £2,000 were reported stolen, as well as the bike.

Police believe the burglar also went through the victim’s wallet, but nothing was taken - and are appealing for information to help catch the thief.

The burglary was reported to have taken place on Tuesday, June 16 at 4.04pm. Essex Police said the victim was working in the garage during the incident.

The house in Station Road, Saffron Walden, showed no signs of entry, but the patio door handle was up.

If you have any information about this incident, call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/87108/20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Parish councillor gathers Essex-wide signatures for petition to MP

Samantha Naik.

Traffic mounting kerb and driving along pavement sparks safety fears in Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden resident Gill Hawley is alarmed at vehicles mounting the kerb and driving along the pavement to squeeze past parked vehicles. Picture: Gill Hawley

Temporary road closures create pedestrian zone in Saffron Walden as coronavirus restrictions ease and shops reopen for socially distanced shopping

Faye and Julie Redfern with the trays of flowers destined for planters around Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Town Football Club submits planning application to modernise their club

The current Saffron Walden Town Football Club portable buildings. Picture: Stuart Vant

Thousands of pounds partly kept in Christmas jar and cola bottle stolen

Most Read

Parish councillor gathers Essex-wide signatures for petition to MP

Samantha Naik.

Traffic mounting kerb and driving along pavement sparks safety fears in Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden resident Gill Hawley is alarmed at vehicles mounting the kerb and driving along the pavement to squeeze past parked vehicles. Picture: Gill Hawley

Temporary road closures create pedestrian zone in Saffron Walden as coronavirus restrictions ease and shops reopen for socially distanced shopping

Faye and Julie Redfern with the trays of flowers destined for planters around Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Town Football Club submits planning application to modernise their club

The current Saffron Walden Town Football Club portable buildings. Picture: Stuart Vant

Thousands of pounds partly kept in Christmas jar and cola bottle stolen

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Police appeal after trees stolen from Stansted gardens

Thousands of pounds partly kept in Christmas jar and cola bottle stolen

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 22

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games

Parish councillor gathers Essex-wide signatures for petition to MP

Samantha Naik.

Saffron Walden Town Football Club submits planning application to modernise their club

The current Saffron Walden Town Football Club portable buildings. Picture: Stuart Vant