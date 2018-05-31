Thousands raised by youth group for homeless charity

St Mary's Aftershock group dressed to serve dinner and entertain their guests. Photo: Martin Hugall. Archant

Aftershock, youth group at St Mary's church in Saffron Walden, have raised over £3,900 in one evening for a homeless charity in Cambridge.

The group, aged between 11 and 18 years old, welcomed 68 guests, including Councillor Arthur Coote, Mayor of Saffron Walden, to enjoy a three-course meal and entertainment in St Mary's Parish Rooms earlier this month.

The evening was hosted by two young comperes, who introduced the guests to entertainment by the young people showcasing their talents, which included musical renditions on the piano, cello and clarinet, ending with a comical sketch.

Matt Williamson, youth worker at St Mary's Church, said: "Aftershock has many talented young people and it's great to have the opportunity to use their gifts to serve others and raise money for a great cause."

This was the sixth year in which Aftershock had arranged such an event. The purpose of the evening is to raise money for Jimmy's Night Shelter in Cambridge. Among the guests were representatives from Jimmy's, who shared information about the work of the charity and what difference the money raised would make to the lives of those they support.

Barry Griffiths, spokesperson for Jimmy's, said: "Here at Jimmy's we are really blessed with the support from Aftershock. It was a genuine pleasure to meet and chat with all of the people who attended, and we are astounded by the generosity shown over the years, culminating in such an amazing amount raised this year.

"Thank you so much to all of you who gave and all who have participated and organised the event. Your donations allow us to develop our service and continue to support those who need our services. Thank you all."

For over 20 years, Jimmy's has been providing help for the homeless in Cambridge. They work with the local community, volunteers and partner agencies to deliver 24/7 emergency accommodation and supported housing for those who would otherwise be homeless or housed in a vulnerable manner. For further information about the charity, please visit Jimmy's online at www.jimmyscambridge.org.uk.