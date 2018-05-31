Thousands raised during club's Christmas collection

The club's handbell group, The Tinkerbells, performing in the market square. Picture: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

The Saffron Walden Rotary Club's annual street collection has raised almost £3,800 for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collection, organised during the run up to Christmas saw the club's handbell group, The Tinkerbells, performing in the market square and elsewhere around the town on the Saturday before Christmas.

Tony Collett, the club member responsible for arranging the collection, praised club members, supporters and friends, as well as the Inner Wheel Club, Round Table and Probus Clubs who gave up their time to make the collections during the festive period.

Mr Collett added that, with the addition of Gift Aid to the sum, the eventual total of the money raised would be over £4,500.

Alan Hawkes, the club's community service committee chairman, said: "As ever, the people of Saffron Walden have been very generous in supporting the Rotary Club's Christmas collection.

"To all of them we say a huge 'thank you'."