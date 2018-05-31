Advanced search

Thousands raised from Christmas tree collection

PUBLISHED: 08:22 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 08 January 2020

Photo: ARCHANT

Photo: ARCHANT

The Ashdon and Saffron Walden Young Farmers sent their thanks to Saffron Walden locals and neighbouring villages.

The message comes following a successful Christmas tree collection on Saturday, January 4, which raised thousands of pounds for charity. A suggested donation of £5 was indicated by the organisers for the initiative.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Ashdon and Saffron Walden Young Farmers would like to say a huge thank you to the residents of Saffron Walden and surrounding villages that supported our annual Christmas tree collection. We collected over 500 trees in total and raised an incredible £3,500 for Alzheimer's Research UK. Thank you once again and see you all next year."

Last year, 400 trees were collected, raising £2,800 for Mind in West Essex.

If you are interested in joining the group please email aswyfc@gmail.com. You can find out more on their Facebook page, Ashdon and Saffron Walden YFC, or on the Essex Young Farmers website.

