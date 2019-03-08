Gallery

Thousands turn out to enjoy Flying Legends show at Duxford

The Flying Legends Airshow at Duxford IWM. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK Archant

Nearly 30,000 people visited this year's Flying Legends Air Show at IWM Duxford.

Roughly 29,000 aviation enthusiasts attend the show at the historic airfield over the weekend of July 13-14.

Spectators on the Saturday were treated to an opening display by the Red Arrows.

The world famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team made a spectacular return to Flying Legends. A firm favourite with the crowds, the Reds' stunning display was the only chance to see their dynamic aerobatics at Duxford this year.

More than a dozen Spitfires took part in the air show, although some people later complained on social media that this year's Flying Legends didn't feature any Hurricanes. However, visitors on Sunday did get the chance to see the restored de Havilland DH9 biplane in action.

The Flying Legends show also featured five of the original 'German' aircraft from the war movie Battle of Britain.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Battle of Britain film starring Michael Caine, Christopher Plummer, Susannah York, Trevor Howard and Ian McShane, five Buchon aircraft took to the skies.

The Buchons played the enemy Messerschmitt 109 fighters during filming of the movie.

They were used by the Spanish air force up to 1965.

Among those present was the last single-seat fighter to have been flown by the famous Luftwaffe ace Adolf Galland, who was a technical adviser on the movie.

Pilot and engineer Richard Grace, from Air Leasing Ltd, said: "The Buchon is an incredible aircraft to fly, all the more so when you consider the people that flew these aircraft during the making of the Battle of Britain, which for any vintage aviation enthusiast will always rank among their favourite movies.

"I have been fortunate enough to fly several different types of warbirds, but these are very special.

"After filming ceased, the famous American aviator and movie pilot Connie Edwards took the Buchons as payment and shipped them back to Texas where they languished gathering dust in his hangar for decades. We rescued some and have restored them to airworthy status."

The Duxford show also commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The next major air display at Imperial War Museum Duxford will be the Battle of Britain Air Show over the weekend of Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22.

Tickets must be booked in advance.

Visit www.iwm.org.uk/events/duxford-battle-of-britain-air-show-2019 to book tickets.

