NHS clap photographs from around the Saffron Walden district - send us yours!

PUBLISHED: 17:25 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 24 April 2020

Jason Williams of 1st Saffron Walden Scout troop sent us this photo from Thursday's 8pm NHS clap on East Street. He's here with Charlie, Ruby and Buddy - a 12 week old Border Terrier. Picture: Jason Williams

Jason Williams

Jason Williams

Have you been taking part in the Thursday night clap to show your support for the NHS and frontline staff fighting the Covid-19 crisis?

Nicola Johnson in Elsenham sent in this photograph of her sons Archie and Freddie taking part in the NHS Thursday night clapNicola Johnson in Elsenham sent in this photograph of her sons Archie and Freddie taking part in the NHS Thursday night clap

Here are your images from this week - and some photographs and a video from our reporter Andra Maciuca of the Saffron Walden High Street during the clap.

Do YOU want to share your photos, video and messages of support? Are you part of a team on the frontline? Send in your team photo for our heroes wall! Email editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

Nicola Johnson sent in this photo of her family taking part in the NHS clapNicola Johnson sent in this photo of her family taking part in the NHS clap

Nicola Johnson's two boys in Elsenham taking part in the NHS clapNicola Johnson's two boys in Elsenham taking part in the NHS clap

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Photo: Andra Maciuca.Photo: Andra Maciuca.

