Theatre company founder is crowned 'champion' of community

Sarah Ellis, founder of theatre company TIC Box Productions in Saffron Walden, has won a national award.

In the Best Business Women Awards at the Tower Hotel in London on October 11, Sarah received the Community Champion Award for helping young people tackle challenging issues.

Debbie Gilbert, from the Best British Businesswomen Awards, said: "All the finalists in the Community Champion category are making a difference to the lives of others. We applaud them all. Sarah's results are simply outstanding. Her company uses theatre to inspire change and has had a proven impact on the lives of young people.

"This is a woman who cares deeply about the futures of our young people."

TIC Box Productions was launched in 2004. Sarah and her team have reached more than 25,000 young people and 5,000 adults in some 87 educational organisations.

Productions have gone to schools, colleges and institutions. The show, the Bruise You Can't See, was praised for exposing the early warning signs of domestic abuse and is on a national tour.

The play is being taken to unconventional theatre spaces to reach diverse audiences.

This year, the company received funding from railway company LNER to offer its interactive show Boy free of charge to schools and other institutions within 20 miles of King's Cross, Stevenage, Peterborough and Grantham.

Sarah said: "I am over the moon. It's a true honour to be recognised among such fantastic female talent.

"This recognition will inspire us as a company to continue to grow our work combating prejudice and discrimination and celebrating diversity.

"The bigger we can make our voice the more we can continue to inspire change."

The company has also been shortlisted for the European Diversity Awards.

They are one of eight companies shortlisted across Europe in the community organisation category.

TIC Box shows have a cast of four plus a facilitator. Audiences are asked to actively explore the issues and "try out" solutions. There is a crowdfunder for a new play for adults which will tour to unconventional theatre spaces refuges and women's groups.

See: www.ticboxproductions.co.uk.