Saffron Walden musician cooks up a storm as he treats US audience to classic British cuisine

As seen on American TV, Tim Atkinson (left) with cameraman Lucas Warner, actor Alfie Wells and Mace Bearer, Mark Starte playing the English butler. Archant

The American nation is about to be charmed by a British heavy metal musician having a valiant go at making bread and butter pudding.

Musician Tim Atkinson, seasoned guitarist with the likes of Motorhead (and also owner of Fairycroft House in Saffron Walden) was invited on the US rock and roll cookery show, Brutally Delicious.

Usually, the guests - all rock musicians - take the show seriously.

They promote their wares and demonstrate their signature dish. Tim's sequence was filmed at a lavish house, near Saffron Walden, with town mace bearer Mark Starte playing the butler, in his robes.

Tim said: "We wanted something typically English and we mess about, which guests don't usually do. The producers love it."

The film opens with Tim walking down a country lane. He then enters the house and, in the kitchen lines up the ingredients: bread, cream, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, milk and eggs. It all looks delicious.

"It wasn't," Tim assures us. "I was supposed to soak the bread but there wasn't time. I forgot to cut the crusts off so it came out of the oven like toast. We had to film me tasting it but there were about 10 takes until I wasn't laughing.

"You don't want me coming round to cook your dinner."

The show is hosted by Bruce Moore, the author of the books For Those About To Cook and For Those About To Cook, Pure Metal.

In Tim's piece, every opportunity is taken to display Cascade into Chaos, his band, Leader of Down's latest record. The butler is seen standing to attention displaying it behind Tim and a CD is on view as he opens the cutlery drawer.

While the pudding is cooking, Tim is seen around "his" palatial home: at a mixing desk, playing indoor golf, and relaxing on a giant bed. At the end, the real owner of the home returns unexpectedly (played by Fairycroft sound engineer Alfie Wells). Tim grabs his album and takes a last mouthful of pudding before running away.

This is series six of the show, dedicated to desserts. Tim's episode will be on YouTube after it has been aired in August.

Leader of Down recorded part of Cascade into Chaos in Saffron Walden. It has been in the German top 30 rock charts for 10 weeks. The band will play at Saffron Walden Town Hall on September 20, as part of a European Tour.