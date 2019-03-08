Advanced search

Honorary position for former councillor in recognition of 'unfaltering support'

PUBLISHED: 08:07 03 June 2019

Tina Knight, centre, receives her commendation at Carver Barracks. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tina Knight, centre, receives her commendation at Carver Barracks. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A former councillor has been appointed the first civilian liaison officer for Carver Barracks.

At a recent 'turning of the turf' ceremony in preparation for the £1.23m sports facility planned to be constructed in 2019/20, former councillor Tina Knight was given the honour of turning the turf.

This was followed by a celebratory lunch in the officers' mess where she was awarded a commendation and given a formal citation appointing her as the official liaison officer for the barracks, near Debden.

Mrs Knight will act as the conduit between members of the public, the barracks and Uttlesford District Council.

Commanding officer, Colonel George Cormack said: "Tina is a staunch and unfaltering supporter of the military and with her dogged determination and unremitting loyalty we know we can achieve many more successes."

During her time as the district councillor for the barracks over a 16-year period, Mrs Knight not only helped secure funds for the sports facility, but has supported more than 1,000 soldiers, raising awareness and funds to support the wounded, military families with housing and school transport, and ensured the airfield events necessary for raising revenue.

She will continue this support with her role as president of the Tang Ting Twinning Association which supports the Nepalese soldiers and officers.

