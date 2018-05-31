Top tips for home schooling - get the kids to teach you something

Ideas from Becky Cranham of PlanBee, which supplies lesson plans for teachers.

Ideas for home schooling include letting the child be the teacher. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

School children may be at home until September. Here are some tips from former primary school teacher Becky Cranham of PlanBee, which supplies lesson plans for teachers.

Get cooking

Baking provides a wealth of learning opportunities and produces delicious results. Working through a simple recipe with your child will help develop measuring skills (maths), following instructions (English) and can help them understand reversible and irreversible changes (science).

Top tip: Ask your child questions as you work through the recipe, such as: What do we need to do next? How does our mixture look different now to before we added the flour/butter, eggs or sugar?

Nurture nature

Plant seeds and watch them sprout and grow. You don’t need a garden.

Put some multi-purpose compost in a pot, sprinkle the seeds in and cover with compost. Give your child responsibility for making sure the plant has enough water and sunlight, ask them to record what happens to the seed each day.

Top tip: Fast growers include mung beans (2-5 days), cress (3-7 days), lima beans (4-7), sprouting seeds (4-12), radishes (7-14), pumpkin (7-21), nasturtium (14-21). Lettuce, basil, chives, mint and parsley are easy to grow.

Keep them moving

YouTube is a good source of great exercise and dance videos:

Dance ‘n Beats for fun dance routines

Just Dance: more challenging videos for older children.

Cosmic Kids Yoga and Jump Start Jonny: free sessions.

Top tip: Make sure children warm up and warm down before and after each workout session.

Games

Treasure hunts: Hide challenges or calculations around your home to be found and solved.

Create a board game: help make the children’s own version of snakes and ladders, or a quiz game.

Create puzzles: can your child devise a maths puzzle or secret code to email to a friend?

Code with confidence

Easier than it sounds. A favourite site is Scratch (free of charge). Children can program their own interactive stories, games and animations while learning key skills.

Top tip: The main Scratch site is for children aged eight-16, but there is also an easier version called ScratchJr for ages 5-7.

Keep reading

Epic has access to 35,000 children’s books. Try it free for 30 days. Let the child act out the finished story or create a puppet show.

Top tip: Ask them about what they have read. Use a free Reading Question Matrix.

Make them an expert

Do they like Lego? Ask them to find out when it was invented, by whom and how it became popular.

Challenge them to write and perform their own songs, or create a music video.

Crazy about science? Get them to do some research and put together a presentation on their favourite scientist.

Top tip: Give your child the role of the teacher. Get them to tell you something you don’t know.

Getting creative

Paint pebbles as animals to create pet rocks.

Print a picture or cut one out of a magazine and cut it in half using zigzag lines. Stick one half on to paper and ask the child to complete the picture.

Still life: Put out an apple, a vase, a glass or a flower and ask your child to draw what they see.

Squiggle art: use curvy or straight lines. Challenge your child to turn it into a drawing.

Telling a story

Use pen and paper or create an eBook. Book Creator is a free app.

Top tip: Use a formula for story writing: Chose a character who wants to do something, gets thwarted, then finds a way round it.