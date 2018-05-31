Advanced search

Toddler trapped in mum's car released by fire services

PUBLISHED: 10:21 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 06 January 2020

Saffron Walden Fire Station

Saffron Walden Fire Station

Archant

A three-year-old who was locked in her mother's car was released by the Saffron Walden Fire Services on Monday, December 30.

Firefighters were called at midday at the scene in Saffron Walden, where the toddler was trapped inside the vehicle with the car keys inside the car, which made her release difficult without any car damage.

A statement from the Saffron Walden Fire Station read: "We tried several different methods using our equipment and tools to gain entry into the car without causing damage, but to no avail. We had no choice in the end but to break a window under controlled conditions in order to prevent injury to the child inside.

"She was quickly released back into the care of her parents a short time later and none the worse for her ordeal."

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed the child was freed by 12:31pm.

