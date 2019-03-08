Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Initiative aims to bring people together with music

PUBLISHED: 08:31 11 April 2019

Together in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Together in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Archant

With almost 2,000 people in Uttlesford predicted to have dementia by 2030, Together in Sound at Saffron Hall aims to support improved care for those with the condition, and reduce isolation for their carers.

Together in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOTogether in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

This spring, 42 participants from across the community are attending weekly music therapy sessions, designed to bring people affected by dementia together.

As an arts charity that champions inclusive music-making for all, Saffron Hall Trust said it was “proud to be investing in this long-term initiative in our local community”.

A session held on Friday was led by music therapist Claire Molyneux and music therapy trainee John Buttigieg. The group was joined by a school group from Great Chesterford, and Sarah O’Flynn and Paul Archibald from Britten Sinfonia, who have been collaborating with the Together in Sound groups this spring.

The event aims to bring together participants from three music therapy groups to make and share music together.

Together in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOTogether in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Together in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOTogether in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Together in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOTogether in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Together in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOTogether in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Together in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOTogether in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Most Read

Jewellery stolen during Saffron Walden burglary

Essex Police are appealing for information following a Saffron Walden burglary. Picture: ARCHANT.

Speed limit change and safety measures agreed for ‘dangerous’ road

Stonebridge in Little Walden has been the site of several accidents.

Landslip road closed as work starts to stabilise embankment

Work begins in Newport Road, Saffron Walden to stabilise embankment. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in Elsenham

Cannabis plans seized by police in Elsenham over the week. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police continue to hunt for man following chase

Police pursued a driver who failed to stop on the A414 in High Ongar . Picture: Archant

Most Read

Jewellery stolen during Saffron Walden burglary

Essex Police are appealing for information following a Saffron Walden burglary. Picture: ARCHANT.

Speed limit change and safety measures agreed for ‘dangerous’ road

Stonebridge in Little Walden has been the site of several accidents.

Landslip road closed as work starts to stabilise embankment

Work begins in Newport Road, Saffron Walden to stabilise embankment. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in Elsenham

Cannabis plans seized by police in Elsenham over the week. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police continue to hunt for man following chase

Police pursued a driver who failed to stop on the A414 in High Ongar . Picture: Archant

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Councillors call for airport decision notice to be halted

Runway at Stansted Airport

Initiative aims to bring people together with music

Together in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Plenty of fun on Barnston farm as visitors enjoy Easter open day

Fun at Rainbow Rural's open day. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

High Easter’s volunteer-run village hall targeted by lead thieves

Lead has been stripped off High Easter Village Hall. Picture: GORDON ROBINSON

Uttlesford Citizens Advice launches new service for Universal Credit applicants

File photo dated 26/01/18 of money. According to the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), Universal credit claimants are losing out on hundreds of pounds a year if their payday falls too close their assessment date.
Drive 24