Initiative aims to bring people together with music

Together in Sound at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Archant

With almost 2,000 people in Uttlesford predicted to have dementia by 2030, Together in Sound at Saffron Hall aims to support improved care for those with the condition, and reduce isolation for their carers.

This spring, 42 participants from across the community are attending weekly music therapy sessions, designed to bring people affected by dementia together.

As an arts charity that champions inclusive music-making for all, Saffron Hall Trust said it was “proud to be investing in this long-term initiative in our local community”.

A session held on Friday was led by music therapist Claire Molyneux and music therapy trainee John Buttigieg. The group was joined by a school group from Great Chesterford, and Sarah O’Flynn and Paul Archibald from Britten Sinfonia, who have been collaborating with the Together in Sound groups this spring.

The event aims to bring together participants from three music therapy groups to make and share music together.

