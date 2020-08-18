Toilet roll speed bounce among student activities on Sports Day

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 August 2020

Saffron Walden County High School students organised their first ever virtual Sports Day. Photo: Supplied by SWCHS.

Saffron Walden County High School students organised their first ever virtual Sports Day. Photo: Supplied by SWCHS.

Supplied by SWCHS

Saffron Walden County High School (SWCHS) held its first ever virtual Sports Day, in an attempt to run the traditional and much anticipated event despite social distancing requirements.

The school’s PE team were determined that students still had the opportunity to compete, if in a slightly different way.

Students from Years 7, 8 and 9 participated in various online sports activities. These included a 100 metre sprint, a toilet roll speed bounce, a throwing and a standing jump activity. More than 500 students submitted 1,844 separate scores to the PE team along with several photographs. Each year group named a winning team based on the highest participation and individual scores.

A spokeswoman for SWCHS said: “The extremely high number of participants is very positive news that confirmed SWCHS students are working hard on their physical health during this time. Congratulations to all the students who participated!”

