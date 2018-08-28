Advanced search

Million pound milestone for children’s brain tumour charity

PUBLISHED: 09:03 22 January 2019

Tom Whiteley, after whom Tom's Trust is named.

The children’s brain tumour charity Tom’s Trust has raised £1million since it was founded.

The charity was set up in 2011 by Deborah and Andrew Whiteley after their nine-year-old son, Tom, of Fowlmere, near Duxford, died after a short battle with a brain tumour.

Tom’s Trust provides innovative and clinical psychology for children diagnosed with a brain tumour and supports their families from the point of diagnosis, throughout treatment and beyond.

The team at Tom’s Trust said they would like to thank everyone who had supported the charity throughout its journey.

Mrs Whiteley said: “We are thrilled to reach such an important milestone and are so happy to support these families in Tom’s name. Our work will continue until all children in the UK and their families receive the psychological support they need and deserve. We hope this first million raised is one of many, all going towards supporting children and their families.”

