Tonnes of straw bales and hedgerow torched in arson attack
PUBLISHED: 10:47 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 23 September 2019
Firefighters were called to a field in Widdington on Saturday after straw bales were torched by arsonists.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said that approximately 75 metres of hedgerow was alight when they arrived in Widdington Road, at about 9pm.
Twelve tonnes of straw bales were also alight at the scene, according to the fire service.
A spokesman for the service said: "A further engine was requested to assist with water supplies, allowing the crews to tackle the flames with a constant supply of water. Two hose reel jets, various beaters and other equipment were used to extinguish the fire."
A fire engine from Newport was said to attend the scene on Sunday morning to check for any hotspots.
A spokesman for the fire service said the cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact Essex Police on 101.