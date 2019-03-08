Police issue warning after thefts from vehicles in Newport

Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Police are urging residents to be extra vigilant following a number of thefts from vehicles in Newport today (April 3).

Sergeant Simon Miah from the Uttlesford community policing team confirmed tools had been stolen from a number of vans.

“This has occurred in Newport today between 11am and 1pm around Frambury Lane and School Lane area,” he said. “Please be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”