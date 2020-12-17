Published: 7:00 AM December 17, 2020

Looking for a book for a child for Christmas?

Hart’s Books in King Street, Saffron Walden suggest the following Top 10 books to help you to Shop Local.

1. Britannica All New Children’s Encyclopaedia by Christopher Lloyd (£25)

An illustrated 424 page compendium. It includes more than 100 experts in their fields including space, animals, wars, mummies, brain science, and more.

2. Where Snow Angels Go by Maggie O’Farrell (£14.99)

A contemporary fairytale with illustrations by Daniela Jaglenka Terrazzini about Sylvie, who wakes up one night and sees a snow angel in her bedroom.

3. Serpentine by Philip Pullman (£7.99)

A stand alone short story featuring Lyra Silvertongue as she returns to Trollesund, from the author of His Dark Materials and The Book of Dust.

4. My First Cook Book by David Atherton (£14.99)

Great British Bake Off winner David Atherton’s first book for children with fun recipes to introduce cookery to little ones.

5. Wranglestone (a book suitable for teens) by Darren Charlton (£7.99)

Shortlisted for the Costa Children’s Book Award 2020, this is a post-apocalytic America setting which merges zombies with a gay love story.

6. The Book of Hopes edited by Katherine Rundell (£12.99)

More than 100 contributions from children’s writers and illustrators with words and pictures to comfort, inspire and entertain. A donation from the sale of each book will got to NHS Charities Together.

7. The Ickabog by JK Rowling (£20)

The Harry Potter author’s fairy tale about a mythical monster, and an adventure that will test the bravery of two children to the limit.

8. Midnight Guardians by Ross Montgomery (£7)

An adventure set against the backdrop of a Blitz-bombed London from World War Two, this has won several children’s book awards for 2020.

9. Winters Tales by Dawn Casey (£15.99)

Sixteen winter folk tales from around the world, and abbreviated re-tellings of several classics, with great illustrations.

10. Kind by Alison Green, with illustrations by Alex Scheffler (£6.99)

A book about the many ways that children can be kind. Alex is best know for illustrating The Gruffalo. £1 from each sale of the book goes to Three Peas charity, which helps refugees from war-torn countries.