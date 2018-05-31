Linton Village College in the top 20 percent of the nation’s non-selective schools

Linton Village College is in the top 20 per cent of the nation's schools Archant

Linton Village College wins national awards and is in the country’s top 20 percent of non-selective schools

Linton Village College is in the top 20 per cent of the nation’s non-selective secondary schools.

The school has won national recognition, and two awards, for its outstanding key stage 4 results last year.

The village college has received two awards from the Schools, Students and Teachers network (SSAT), an organiation which has been working with schools for the past 30 years to improve education and outcomes.

The awards are based on 2019 data about the school provided by the Department for Education and Ofsted. They relate to the school’s commitment to collaboration, as analysed by the Schools, Students and Teachers network.

Sue Williamson, chief executive of SSAT said: “Congratulations to Linton Village College. This success is down to the superb learning and teaching, outstanding support and inspirational leadership of students, staff, parents and governors. You have made a huge difference to the lives of the young people in your school.”