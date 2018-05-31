Advanced search

Top snappers shoot for awards in library

PUBLISHED: 08:32 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:41 11 February 2020

Bridget Hardy congratulating Lynne Blount on 1st award in Creative Images.

Archant

Top photographers have been awarded for their best snaps as the Saffron Walden Camera Club opened its annual photo exhibition at the town library.

Cllr Richard Freeman congratulating Clive Downes on 1st awards in Black & White Prints and Portraits.Cllr Richard Freeman congratulating Clive Downes on 1st awards in Black & White Prints and Portraits.

Awards were presented by deputy mayor Richard Freeman at the exhibition's private view on January 31 and the winners across six categories were Lorraine Chitson, Lynne Blount, Adam Newsome, Nigel Silk and Clive Downes, who won two awards.

The winning pictures are being exhibited on the top floor of Saffron Walden Library from January 27 to February 22, alongside other photos by group members.

Saffron Walden Camera Club was established in 1981 and its 25 members meet fortnightly on Friday evenings between May and September,

Dominic Davey, chair, said: "The group caters for photographers of all abilities, interests and ages. It encourages members to learn from each other and from the club's programme of activities."

Councillor Richard Freeman congratulating Adam Newsome on 1st awards in Digital Images and Portfolios.Councillor Richard Freeman congratulating Adam Newsome on 1st awards in Digital Images and Portfolios.

Photo galleries, information and contact details can be found at the club's website, www.saffronwaldencc.co.uk.

'The Night Porter' by Clive Downes - 1st award in Monochrome prints.'The Night Porter' by Clive Downes - 1st award in Monochrome prints.

'Headscarves' by Paul Mazumdar - 3rd award in Portfolios.'Headscarves' by Paul Mazumdar - 3rd award in Portfolios.

'Smoking Joe' by Nigel Silk - Mayor's choice.'Smoking Joe' by Nigel Silk - Mayor's choice.

'Shadow Beauty' by Clive Downes - 1st award in Portraits.'Shadow Beauty' by Clive Downes - 1st award in Portraits.

'Swanage Old Pier' by Adam Newsome - 1st award in Digital Images.'Swanage Old Pier' by Adam Newsome - 1st award in Digital Images.

'Silver Grasses' by Lynne Blount - 1st awards in Creative Images.'Silver Grasses' by Lynne Blount - 1st awards in Creative Images.

'Ice Breaker' by Lorraine Chitson - 1st award in Colour Prints.'Ice Breaker' by Lorraine Chitson - 1st award in Colour Prints.

