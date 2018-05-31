Top snappers shoot for awards in library
PUBLISHED: 08:32 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:41 11 February 2020
Archant
Top photographers have been awarded for their best snaps as the Saffron Walden Camera Club opened its annual photo exhibition at the town library.
Awards were presented by deputy mayor Richard Freeman at the exhibition's private view on January 31 and the winners across six categories were Lorraine Chitson, Lynne Blount, Adam Newsome, Nigel Silk and Clive Downes, who won two awards.
The winning pictures are being exhibited on the top floor of Saffron Walden Library from January 27 to February 22, alongside other photos by group members.
Saffron Walden Camera Club was established in 1981 and its 25 members meet fortnightly on Friday evenings between May and September,
Dominic Davey, chair, said: "The group caters for photographers of all abilities, interests and ages. It encourages members to learn from each other and from the club's programme of activities."
Photo galleries, information and contact details can be found at the club's website, www.saffronwaldencc.co.uk.