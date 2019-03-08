The tale behind the tipple as vineyard announces plans for summer tours

Dan Turner and Paul Edwards, of Saffron Grange vineyard. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Saffron Grange is introducing tours of its family-run vineyard on the outskirts of Saffron Walden this summer.

The tours will see visitors learn more about the history of the site, where woolly mammoths once roamed, and hear about the unique soil and climate conditions that make the region well suited for growing vines.

Tusks and teeth of woolly mammoths have been discovered in the River Slade, which runs through part of the site.

Tours will be hosted by the team including owner Paul Edwards and vineyard manager Dan Turner. As well as enjoying views of the town's surrounding countryside, guests will also be amongst the first to sample some of Saffron Grange's English sparkling wines.

The vineyard, at Rowley Hill Farm, in Little Walden, has been growing vines for 10 years and will this summer launch the first vintage release of its sparkling wines.

Paul Edwards, owner of Saffron Grange, said: "We've been privileged to work with an excellent team over the years, including many locals, to build our vineyard and harvest our grapes. After nearly a decade of hard work, meticulous attention to detail and determination, it feels quite momentous to be able to invite the public in to share our unique story and passion.

"We hope to extend a warm welcome to many locals and invite them to join us on our journey."

Saffron Grange vineyard is growing pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier as well as seyval blanc and pinot gris with its focus on producing sparkling wines.

For more information about the facility, or to book a tour, log on to www.SaffronGrange.com.