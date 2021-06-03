News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
TOWIE fans help raise over £8,000 for four Essex charities

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM June 3, 2021   
Three men and two daughters. The man in the centre is TOWIE's Dan Edgar, while right is footballer Paul Konchesky

A star-studded football match was part of a push which raised £8,000 for four Essex charities. Pictured: Danny-Lee Finch, TOWIE's Dan Edgar, and former West Ham defender Paul Konchesky - Credit: Supplied by Blitzkids Radio/VIP HQ

TOWIE fans helped raise £8,610 for four Essex charities over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A two-day broadcast on digital radio station Blitzkids raised £4,610, with the rest from a star-studded Billericay football match.

The event was organised by Blitzkids Radio and VIP HQ gym.

A portion of the cash will go towards Mid and North Essex Mind, which supports people facing mental health crises around Braintree and Chelmsford.

A women's football team. The women stand in front of a football goal wearing dark blue kit.

Blitzkids Radio Essex Ladies fielded a football team in the charity match, Billericay - Credit: Supplied by Blitzkids Radio/VIP HQ

Two men sit on a mocked up Piccadilly line train. Behind them, a roundel: BKR - DAB - Covent Garden

DJ Adamski and Kelly Scollard, Blitzkids Radio co-founder - Credit: Supplied by Blitzkids Radio/VIP HQ

Jenny MacPherson of Mid and North Essex Mind said: "We want to say a big thank you to the organisers and our supporters for such an amazing achievement, particularly at this difficult time."

Funds were also raised for Dogs Trust Basildon, Harp Homelessness, Southend, and Haven House Children's Hospice, Woodford Green.

Three men under a gazebo. The man on the right (Ryan Lewis) points at the person in the middle (Bobby Norris)

TOWIE's Bobby Norris (C) pictured with Kelly Scollard (L) and Ryan Lewis (R), both Blitzkids Radio co-founders - Credit: Supplied by Blitzkids Radio/VIP HQ

You may also want to watch:

Blitzkids' Ryan Lewis said: "The weekend was a huge success.

"It really does exemplify what Essex is about and can achieve when the community comes together."

