TOWIE fans help raise over £8,000 for four Essex charities
- Credit: Supplied by Blitzkids Radio/VIP HQ
TOWIE fans helped raise £8,610 for four Essex charities over the Bank Holiday weekend.
A two-day broadcast on digital radio station Blitzkids raised £4,610, with the rest from a star-studded Billericay football match.
The event was organised by Blitzkids Radio and VIP HQ gym.
A portion of the cash will go towards Mid and North Essex Mind, which supports people facing mental health crises around Braintree and Chelmsford.
Jenny MacPherson of Mid and North Essex Mind said: "We want to say a big thank you to the organisers and our supporters for such an amazing achievement, particularly at this difficult time."
Funds were also raised for Dogs Trust Basildon, Harp Homelessness, Southend, and Haven House Children's Hospice, Woodford Green.
Blitzkids' Ryan Lewis said: "The weekend was a huge success.
"It really does exemplify what Essex is about and can achieve when the community comes together."
