TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere to host charity football match

Will Durrant

Published: 11:43 AM May 21, 2021   
TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere will host a charity football match in aid of four Essex charities - Credit: The Only Way is Essex is available to watch on ITV Hub

TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere will host a celebrity football match in aid of four Essex charities on May 29.

The match is part of a Bank Holiday charity weekend organised by Essex digital radio station Blitzkids.

Some of the money raised will go towards mental health charity Mind in Mid and North-East Essex.

Ryan Kelly, co-founder of Blitzkids Radio, said: "During lockdown, charities have done their absolute best to support the entire Essex community.

"We wanted to take a moment to thank not just these charities, but all Essex based charities for the work they’ve done before, during and post-lockdown."

Dogs Trust in Basildon, Harp Homelessness in Southend and Haven House Children's Hospice near Chingford are also set to benefit.

A poster: "Saturday 29th May 2021, Billericay Town Football Club, After Party from 9pm!"

TOWIE stars will play in football match in aid of four charities, including Mind Mid & North-East Essex, which covers Braintree - Credit: Supplied by Blitzkids Radio

The matches begin at 4.30pm at Billericay Town FC and will feature several The Only Way Is Essex celebs, including new stars Roman Hackett and Tommy C.

Blitzkids Radio has a JustGiving page  (https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/blitzkidsradio-limited-essex4essex) for donations.

