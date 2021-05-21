TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere to host charity football match
- Credit: The Only Way is Essex is available to watch on ITV Hub
TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere will host a celebrity football match in aid of four Essex charities on May 29.
The match is part of a Bank Holiday charity weekend organised by Essex digital radio station Blitzkids.
Some of the money raised will go towards mental health charity Mind in Mid and North-East Essex.
Ryan Kelly, co-founder of Blitzkids Radio, said: "During lockdown, charities have done their absolute best to support the entire Essex community.
"We wanted to take a moment to thank not just these charities, but all Essex based charities for the work they’ve done before, during and post-lockdown."
You may also want to watch:
Dogs Trust in Basildon, Harp Homelessness in Southend and Haven House Children's Hospice near Chingford are also set to benefit.
The matches begin at 4.30pm at Billericay Town FC and will feature several The Only Way Is Essex celebs, including new stars Roman Hackett and Tommy C.
Blitzkids Radio has a JustGiving page (https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/blitzkidsradio-limited-essex4essex) for donations.
Most Read
- 1 Uttlesford taxi fare hike puts district near top of league tables
- 2 R4U's county councillors join new County Hall alliance
- 3 Thousands to get third dose of Covid vaccine in clinical trial
- 4 Lib Dem group leader changes at Uttlesford District Council
- 5 Linkin Park's Shinoda supports Walden musician
- 6 Roger Hirst, the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner shares his plans for making Essex safer
- 7 Walden's new healthcare hub taking shape - as doctors surgery goes on market for £1.4m
- 8 Exhibition encourages visitors to touch the sculptures
- 9 Award for carpentry apprentice who follows her father into the industry
- 10 TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere to host charity football match