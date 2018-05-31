Town businesses shape group after Christmas success

A vision for the future of Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) has been set out with the help of members and local businesses.

A new programme of activity for the next few years was established at the BID annual general meeting, which was open to all owners and staff from Saffron Walden town centre businesses.

The group came together on Monday, January 13 in the Town Hall, to reflect on a "successful" Christmas.

Saffron Walden BID Chair Jim Brewin said: "There are always so many great things going on at Christmas in town; we focused on elements we hoped would add to the overall experience."

A spokesperson for the group added that BID had sorted out lighting at The Cockpit, Central Arcade and Rose and Crown Walk, following concerns from retailers. Moreover, their 'Christmas Star Quest' competition attracted plenty of family shoppers.

The BID team also ran the 'Spend Prize Draw' for adults who used a local business, with prizes of £100 vouchers to spend in town.

One winner, from Great Chishill, said: "I went straight to Goddards …and bought my new iron with the voucher and then to café Cou Cou for lunch. I'm saving the rest for a browse round Hart's Books in the new year."

In addition to these initiatives, there was also a Santa's Grotto based on an organiser's childhood memories.

A spokesperson for BID said: "Hundreds of children and families met the Saffron Santa and his elves during December and the feedback was amazing. Saffron Building Society donated use of the premises and 3D events built and dressed the interior.

"There were hundreds of great comments in the visitors' book and social media, but one captures them well: 'What a great time we had visiting the Grotto. The whole experience for my two little granddaughters was amazing and the best Father Christmas I have ever seen'."

All BID's activities are made up and funded by town centre businesses.

Please contact Louise at saffronwaldenbid@gmail.com for more information regarding BID.