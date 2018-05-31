Advanced search

Volunteers sought to help with ambitious tree-planting project

PUBLISHED: 08:07 21 November 2019

Saffron Walden Town Hall, home of the town council.

Saffron Walden Town Council is appealing for volunteers to help plant 3,000 new hedging plants and trees on November 30.

No prior experience is needed to support the project, which begins at 11am at Crabtree's Farm and at 1pm at Herbert's Farm.

A spokesman for the town council said: "All you need is a can-do attitude, and everyone from the gardening beginner to the seasoned expert is welcome.

"If you have a spade, please bring it; we will be working in teams of two, one with a spade and one planting, so come even if you don't have a spade.

"Several hundred metres of hedging and trees will be planted to absorb pollution, create visual and noise screening and provide habitat corridors for wildlife."

Volunteers can turn up on the day or contact Saffron Walden Town Council at enquiries@saffronwalden.gov.uk or 01799 516 501.

