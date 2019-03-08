Town council is crowned 'best in Essex' at ceremony

Saffron Walden Town Council has been crowned the best in Essex. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Saffron Walden Town Council has been crowned the best council in Essex.

At the annual meeting of the Essex Association of Local Councils held in September, the town council was awarded the prestigious Best Council Award.

The judging panel said to have been "impressed" with the depth and breadth of services delivered by the town council.

The competition was stiff, with 299 local councils in Essex also aiming for the top award.

Town mayor, Councillor Arthur Coote said: "It is a great honour and privilege to receive this award which is testimony to all the hard work and effort from staff, Councillors and volunteers that work collectively together to deliver these outstanding services to residents".

Clerk to the council, Lisa Courtney added: "It is very humbling to receive such an award, it is demonstrative of the team effort required to deliver all of the town council services."