Town and Country Planning

Public Notices Archant

(Development Management Procedure -England) Order 2015 Notice Under Article 13 Of Application for Planning Permission Proposed development at:

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Site opposite The Drove, Wimbish Lower Green, Saffron Walden, Essex CB10 2XH Take Notice That an appeal is being made by: Mr & Mrs Martin Best for Planning Permission to: Create a New Dwelling with associated Cart Lodge Garage and Car Parking. The Planning Inspectorate to whom the appeal is being submitted: The Planning Inspectorate, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN. Any owner of land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this appeal, should write to the Inspectorate within 21 days of the date of this Notice.

Signatory: Mr. and Mrs. Best

Date: 31st January 2019