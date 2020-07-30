Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:30 30 July 2020

Cheryl Sugarman from Support 4 Sight outside the new Resource Centre.

A Saffron Walden-based sight loss charity is opening a new pop-up resource centre.

Support 4 Sight will be opening the resource centre in Saffron Walden Town Hall Court Room, which has an accessible entrance at the rear.

The service starts from Thursday August 6, 10am-4pm and will be running at the same times every following Thursday.

It will be offering all of the equipment, advice, guidance and support that the charity has always provided for the visually impaired community.

Due to social distancing measures the service is offered on an appointment-only basis as this ensures they can control the numbers and thoroughly clean the equipment before the next appointment. Unfortunately they cannot offer walk-in appointments at this stage.

Chief executive Gary Hyams said: “We are pleased to be opening our regular weekly Thursday pop-up centre in the Town Hall Saffron Walden. The entrance is to the rear of the town hall which is completely accessible.

“Our pop-up resource centre offers the same advice and guidance as well as our full range our equipment which is available for demonstrations every week. Due to the circumstances we are only able to offer appointments only for the foreseeable future.”

Support 4 Sight has been serving those in Essex with sight loss for 25 years, supported by a volunteer service that helps to transform lives.

Their volunteers work extremely hard from hospital desks, being there when someone first receives the devastating news of sight loss, to going on home visits and helping those with sight loss continue an independent way of life at home.

The service has recently won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK, for the ground-breaking work the charity does on behalf of visually impaired people in Essex.

You can get an appointment by calling 01799 588897. Ring any time, even on Thursdays, as they may have a free slot or cancellation.

