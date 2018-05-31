Town’s market back in the square from last week

Steve returns with his popular sausage stall, with plenty of reminders to observe social distancing. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

The Saffron Walden Tuesday market was back in the town square last week, having been moved to the Common during the lockdown.

A fish stall is among the six food retailers allowed in this return of the Tuesday market. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography A fish stall is among the six food retailers allowed in this return of the Tuesday market. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Six stalls were present in the square: Lightly Fruit and Veg, Brown Bread, JLS Essential Food Crystal Waters Fish, Deana and Lloyd pet food and Giggly Pig.

Terry Frostick, manager of the Saffron Walden market, said: “The market has returned to its home, where it has been since 1141.

“It’s encouraging that people kept their two-metre distance and we are respectful of each other.”

All stall holders had hand sanitisers and gloves – and the town council had staff on duty.

The fruit and veg stall returnd to his usual corner of the market place, under the shadow of the library clock, which has been permanently fixed on 6.25 since it ran down at the beginning of the lockdown. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography The fruit and veg stall returnd to his usual corner of the market place, under the shadow of the library clock, which has been permanently fixed on 6.25 since it ran down at the beginning of the lockdown. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Following what was deemed a successful Tuesday market in the town square, essential food stalls were brought back to the square on Saturday with social distancing measures in place.

“We had numerous thanks for putting the market back in the square and allowing people to purchase goods in open air,” Terry said, adding: “The public was so good, and we thank them for that.”

Six market traders were allowed back into the market place for the first Tuesday market in eight weeks. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Six market traders were allowed back into the market place for the first Tuesday market in eight weeks. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Each stall is spaced to allow social distancing. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Each stall is spaced to allow social distancing. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Compare this view with the view printed on the front page of the Reporter on March 19. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Compare this view with the view printed on the front page of the Reporter on March 19. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Cafe Cou Cou reopens for takeaway sales only. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Cafe Cou Cou reopens for takeaway sales only. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Helen Carter with retired greyhounds Fern and Lil chat to a market trader. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Helen Carter with retired greyhounds Fern and Lil chat to a market trader. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Town council employees watch from the side to ensure the market runs smoothly in the glorious May sunshine. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Town council employees watch from the side to ensure the market runs smoothly in the glorious May sunshine. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

