Town square passersby share Brexit Day views

Sarah Turpin.

Apathy, sadness and relief seemed to dominate the Saffron Walden market square today, January 31 - as Brexit day unfolded.

L-R: Dave, Steph and Paula Martin.

Here is what the Reporter found about the thoughts and feelings of passersby...

Sarah Turpin, librarian from Saffron Walden, said: "I didn't vote for Brexit and I am a bit anxious about what is going to happen. We have sort of committed now, so I want good rather than bad to come out of it, but I think it is important to keep our connections with Europe, because they are our closer ties rather than America. I know, having been to America, how different they are, we have more common history with Europe."

The Martin family from Linton were all vocal on the subject. Dave said: "I am glad it's finally happened, I am delighted we are finally there after so many years of messing about. I voted to leave three years ago and I would do it again. I have been following it, wishing for it to happen for the remaining years. I am old enough to know that the UK joining the EU was a bad idea, as it became a political union, so I am pleased to be out"

Wife Paula said: "It is the beginning of the end, but I think it will be more important to move on from here and stop talking about it, but we won't for another year, and there is still the threat of leaving without a deal. We had to have all this business of changing currency because it was benefitting the Europeans. They started changing the coins in 1968. They messed with it for years. I remember just beginning to understand money when they changed it all. All that happened was excessive inflation."

L-R: Lizzie Hoare and Martha Doyle.

Daughter Steph added: "We don't mind whether we get a deal or not, we just want to be done with it."

A couple of the young generation representatives from Saffron Walden, who did not get a say in the 2016 EU referendum both said there should have been another vote, as 'it affects them a lot more than the older generation that all voted leave'. They made a few different points:

"Not a lot of people are aware of the negative impact that it brings. People need to look into it a lot more than they have. It's going to take a long time for everything to fall into place," said Martha Doyle, 18.

Lizzie Hoare, 19, added: "I don't think anyone knows what is going on. It's a weird day. Nothing changes because there is no dramatic effect today."

L-R: Raymond and Frances Shepherd.

Frances Shepherd: "I am happy they sorted it. Two years too long of ups and downs, and now we know what is happening and deal with it. We know what is going to happen, so we can make the best of it. I have never been very politically-minded but now I watch everything."

Her husband, Raymond added: "I think she said it all. I voted to leave. At the beginning we weren't told everything, how much money we were going to save."

Fuensanta Torrecillas, a Spanish teacher from Murcia, South of Spain, came to Saffron Walden for the day to show her family around. She said: "I think it's a terrible decision and it's not going to be beneficial at all in any respect for Britain, especially for young people and people studying abroad.

"People in Spain also think it is a bad decision, there are also so many British people living in Spain who are really worried about what is going to happen to them.

Fuensanta Torrecillas (right) came to Saffron Walden because she thinks it is a beautiful place and wanted to show it to her family.

"I know this very wealthy Spanish family who came to live here in Saffron Walden, and they told us it is very racist, they were insulted on the street. I lived in Bury St Edmunds for 25 years and never had a problem."

Linda Shepherd, who is now retired but previously worked as a district nurse and therapy worker, grew up in Saffron Walden and studied at the Saffron Walden County High School and at the R A Butler Academy. Her dad was a policeman who attended the Rose and Crown fire. She said: "I am feeling sad. I don't want to leave and it's a sad day, so won't be celebrating, I will be commiserating."

Linda Maseko, a widow from Great Chesterford, who first lived in the Carver Barracks between 2003-2016, and her husband was in the British Army, said his death in Germany prompted her return to the UK. She said: "I didn't vote, I don't see the point of voting to leave or to stay."

Claire, a nurse from Saffron Walden, said: "I am not pro Brexit but I am pleased it's done. [It became]… I hate using the word boring, because it's something that will affect us all."

Linda Shepherd.

A young mum with a baby in a pram said: "I didn't vote, I have no opinion about it."

A local man, sitting by his son's side, said: "I am fed up with it. I won't be watching the news because I don't think there will be any change anyway."

A woman, who did not want to be named, said: "I don't want to say anything because I might get cross".