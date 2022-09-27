Two people were left in a "life-threatening condition" after a crash on the A120 at Birchanger, Essex - Credit: Google Earth

Two people were taken to hospital in a condition described as life-threatening after a crash near Stansted.

According to Essex Police, a BMW 330 and a Peugeot 208 were involved in a crash on the A120 at Birchanger - to the west of M11 junction 8 for Bishop's Stortford and London Stansted Airport.

Officers were called to the incident at around 11.20pm on Tuesday, September 20.

A police statement reads: "Two people in the Peugeot sustained life-threatening injuries.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

The statement adds witnesses can contact Essex Police online (https://www.essex.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting incident 1323 of September 20.

Alternatively, reports can be made 100 per cent anonymously to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.