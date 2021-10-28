Essex Highways proposes 11-week closure to main road near Thaxted
The main road between Saffron Walden and Thaxted could close for 11 weeks in 2022.
Essex Highways needs close the B184 to the north of Thaxted to replace a weakened bridge over the River Chelmer.
The current plan includes an 11-week closure to motor vehicles, with a temporary crossing in place for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists.
Essex Highways anticipates it can begin working on the scheme at some point during 2022.
A statement on Essex Highways' website reads: "Armitage Bridge is in a weakened condition and needs to be replaced to preserve the crossing point for the future.
"The programme to replace the bridge is estimated to take approximately 16 weeks to complete, which will involve a full road closure for approximately 11 weeks.
"Appropriate formal diversions will be in place suitable for all vehicle types."
The construction dates could change due to poor weather on unexpected issues, Essex Highways said.