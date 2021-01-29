Audley End waiting room among three refurbished for £190,000  

Published: 12:50 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 12:58 PM January 29, 2021

Audley End is one of three Essex rail stations to benefit from a £190,000 waiting rooms upgrade.

The money is part of a transformation programme run by Greater Anglia throughout 2020.

The company said it had improved accessibility and made waiting rooms more comfortable at Audley End, Cheshunt and Tottenham Hale.

Each waiting room has received new seating, flooring, and redecoration, and more energy-efficient heating and air conditioning.

Wide automatic doors have also been installed at Audley End and Tottenham Hale to help make the waiting rooms more easily accessible for those with mobility issues, pushchairs and luggage.

Greater Anglia said passengers have the opportunity to charge laptops and mobile phones while they wait, using the stations’ free fast Wi-Fi.

Each waiting room also benefits from new information screens and CCTV thanks to a network-wide technology upgrade carried out by the train operator.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s asset management director, said, “The aim was to deliver more accessible, comfortable waiting rooms and better facilities for our customers to improve their experience of travelling by rail and to encourage passengers to return once the current pandemic restrictions end.

“Investing in upgrades to stations across the network is extremely important to Greater Anglia, demonstrating our commitment to providing excellent facilities and service to our customers.”