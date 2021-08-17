Published: 9:42 AM August 17, 2021

The burning stack of baled straw collapsed on to the B1051 at Sampford Hall Lane, Great Sampford and set the hedgerow alight - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

A large burning stack of baled straw collapsed on to the B1051 at Great Sampford and set the hedgerow alight last night.

Firefighters from Saffron Walden and Thaxted were called to the fire on Sampford Hall Lane at nearly midnight (Monday August 16).

They tackled 100 metres of hedgerow fire then monitored the fire in the stack of straw, which measured approximately 400 tonnes, to ensure it did not spread.

At 5am today, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the stack is burning under control. One fire engine remains at the scene.

Firefighters have warned that the stack produces a lot of smoke, so advise residents to keep windows and doors closed.



