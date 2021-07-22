Breaking

Published: 3:22 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 3:28 PM July 22, 2021

A person has died after being struck by a train near Cambridge.

British Transport Police said officers were called to the railway near Cambridge at after reports of a casualty on the tracks at 1.33pm today (Thursday, July 22).

A BTP spokesperson said: "Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Rail services are currently disrupted between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street.