Person dies after being struck by train in Cambridge

Will Durrant

Published: 3:22 PM July 22, 2021    Updated: 3:28 PM July 22, 2021
Greater Anglia train

A Greater Anglia train - Credit: Greater Anglia

A person has died after being struck by a train near Cambridge.

British Transport Police said officers were called to the railway near Cambridge at after reports of a casualty on the tracks at 1.33pm today (Thursday, July 22).

A BTP spokesperson said: "Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Rail services are currently disrupted between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street.

