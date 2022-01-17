Firefighters from Saffron Walden and Newport were called to a crash on the M11 after a car flipped off the motorway and became stuck in a ditch - Credit: Will Durrant

Two people needed medical care after a car 'flipped' off the M11 and into a ditch on Friday, January 14.

Firefighters from Saffron Walden and Newport were called to the scene at 5.01pm.

The ambulance service sent five units to the collision.

Two people were stuck in the car which had flipped over on the M11 northbound between junction 9 at Great Chesterford and 10 for Duxford.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews used specialist equipment to release both of the people, and they were left in the care of East of England Ambulance Service by 5.51pm."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, two ambulance officers and two ambulances.

"Two people were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further care."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary attended the incident.

Officers reported that the casualties sustained minor injuries in the collision.