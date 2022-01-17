News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Traffic & Travel

Fire and ambulance crews rescue after serious M11 crash

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:33 PM January 17, 2022
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service - Saffron Walden Fire Station

Firefighters from Saffron Walden and Newport were called to a crash on the M11 after a car flipped off the motorway and became stuck in a ditch - Credit: Will Durrant

Two people needed medical care after a car 'flipped' off the M11 and into a ditch on Friday, January 14.

Firefighters from Saffron Walden and Newport were called to the scene at 5.01pm.

The ambulance service sent five units to the collision.

Two people were stuck in the car which had flipped over on the M11 northbound between junction 9 at Great Chesterford and 10 for Duxford.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews used specialist equipment to release both of the people, and they were left in the care of East of England Ambulance Service by 5.51pm."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, two ambulance officers and two ambulances.

"Two people were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further care."

Most Read

  1. 1 How Malcolm's work is having an impact in Uttlesford
  2. 2 Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products
  3. 3 Fears that Covid may cause Essex hospital staffing to get ‘very difficult’
  1. 4 Fire and ambulance crews rescue after serious M11 crash
  2. 5 Vandals thought to have targeted around 30 vehicles in 'keying' spree
  3. 6 Protesters call on Kemi Badenoch MP to oppose controversial crime bill
  4. 7 Tree collection is a fundraising success for St Clare hospice
  5. 8 Teen arrested after alleged disturbance inside Saffron Walden Costcutter
  6. 9 Fire crews tackle M11 car blaze
  7. 10 Saffron Walden residents face average £64 hike to council tax bill

Cambridgeshire Constabulary attended the incident.

Officers reported that the casualties sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
East of England Ambulance Service
Addenbrooke's Hospital
M11 Essex News
Saffron Walden News
Duxford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Group of people in woodland setting, person with video camera on shoulder, people with nordic walking poles, Essex

TV

'Turmeric man' from Walden is in TV adverts

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford District Council's offices in Saffron Walden

Climate Change

Uttlesford councillors hope to reduce emissions and fuel poverty with...

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Fuel leaked into the engine compartment of a car, sparking a fire on the M11 at Great Chesterford

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Pictures show how fire crews tackled a car blaze which closed the M11

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Great Notley Country Park

Essex County Council

TV adverts will challenge Essex TOWIE stereotypes

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon