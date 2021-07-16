Stolen Land Rover drives onto train tracks in high-speed police chase
- Credit: @ContainerDave/Twitter
A police chase in Cheshunt brought trains between London and Bishop's Stortford to a halt yesterday (Thursday).
The driver of a stolen Land Rover Discovery sped onto the railway, passing through Cheshunt station in Hertfordshire.
The driver rammed officers from Essex Police and drove onto the train tracks, stopping Greater Anglia and Stansted Express trains between London and Hertford, Bishop's Stortford, Stansted Airport and Cambridge.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "At around 9.30am, our control room was made aware that a stolen vehicle had travelled into Hertfordshire ground, from Essex.
"The vehicle was located in Cheshunt and officers from Essex Police attempted to speak to the driver.
"The vehicle then made off, injuring two officers and damaging several vehicles in the process.
"Officers from Hertfordshire also attended to assist with the search and the vehicle was found abandoned on nearby train tracks, in Windmill Lane."
Essex Police said nobody was seriously hurt.