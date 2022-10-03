Driver dies in single-vehicle crash near Stansted Airport

A driver has died in a crash between Stansted Airport and Elsenham - less than a week after another fatal crash on the same road - Credit: Google Earth

A driver has died in a single-vehicle crash near Stansted Airport.

According to Essex Police, the incident took place at around 4.50pm on Saturday, October 1 on Hall Road to the north of the Essex airport.

The Saturday incident was the second fatal crash on the road between Elsenham, the Stansted Airport rear entrance and Takeley within the space of six days.

A police spokesperson said: "We received reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a car in Hall Road, Elsenham, at 4.50pm yesterday, Saturday 1 October.

"We arrived and sadly found the driver of the car had died.

"We are investigating the circumstances which led up to the incident and we need anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it to get in contact.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website at https://www.essex.police.uk/

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

"Please quote incident 906 of October 1."

A woman was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash on Parsonage Road near High House Day Nursery the previous Monday (September 26).

Parsonage Road is an extension of Hall Road, near Stansted Airport.

An Essex Police statement read: "We were called to Parsonage Road at around 3:20pm following a collision involving two vehicles. The female passenger of one of the vehicles, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Officers arrested a 37-year-old man from Dagenham, east London, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving shortly after the crash.

A police spokesperson said: "He has been released on bail until October 20."

Witnesses to the September 26 incident can also contact Essex Police officers if they have information.

Anybody with information can contact Essex Police online (https://www.essex.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting incident 733 of September 26.

In both cases, witnesses can make reports 100 per cent anonymously to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.