Traffic & Travel

Electric bus at Stansted Airport to help reach Net Zero

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:04 AM August 12, 2022
The Cobus 2700 electric bus is being trialled at Stansted Airport

The Cobus 2700 electric bus is being trialled at Stansted Airport - Credit: National Express

National Express is partnering with Stansted Airport to trial an electric bus transporting passengers between the plane and the gate, as part of efforts to become carbon neutral.

The Cobus 2700 bus is being introduced for a four-week period to test how it works operationally and get feedback from both drivers and passengers.

The trial will gather data to help determine how electric vehicles can be used at Stansted in the future.

Stansted's surface manager Steve Mills said: "London Stansted is delighted to partner with National Express as we continue to explore innovative and energy efficient ways to drive down carbon emissions to underpin our focus on the sustainable and responsible growth at the airport.

“We are proud that operations under our direct control are already carbon neutral, but we are committed to achieving net zero by 2038 so await the results of this trial with great interest.”

