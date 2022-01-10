Pictures show how fire crews tackled a car blaze which closed the M11
- Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Dramatic pictures show firefighters tackling a blaze which spread along the hard shoulder of the M11.
Four crews from Saffron Walden, Newport and Stansted were called to a car fire near the M11 junction 9 on Friday afternoon (January 7).
When they arrived, they discovered that the car's fuel tank had ruptured during the blaze, spreading burning fuel along the road.
Crews used foam and around 4,000 litres of water to fight the flames and smoke.
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A vehicle caught fire due to a fuel leak in the engine compartment.
"The M11 southbound was closed for approximately 25 minutes while firefighters extinguished the fire and made the area safe."
Queues of approximately five miles developed on the motorway and A11 southbound near Cambridge as a result.
Most Read
- 1 Handmade items raise 'friendship fund' cash
- 2 Spate of keying incidents 'ruin' New Year's Day for Saffron Walden drivers
- 3 Coronavirus in numbers: The latest Covid-19 data for Uttlesford
- 4 Imperial War Museums launches first ever IWM Live event at Duxford this year
- 5 Saffron Walden pub saved from closure receives national award
- 6 Pictures show how fire crews tackled a car blaze which closed the M11
- 7 Where to see snowdrops in Essex
- 8 Revealed: the number of Essex drink and drug driver arrests
- 9 Council to invest almost £3 million to build joined-up support system
- 10 Car lodged underneath bridge in Clavering after heavy rainfall
The fire service said National Highways and the Environment Agency also attended the incident.