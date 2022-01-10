News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Traffic & Travel

Pictures show how fire crews tackled a car blaze which closed the M11

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:00 AM January 10, 2022
Updated: 11:01 AM January 10, 2022
Fuel leaked into the engine compartment of a car, sparking a fire on the M11 at Great Chesterford

Firefighters from Saffron Walden, Newport and Stansted extinguished a car fire on the M11 London-bound - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Dramatic pictures show firefighters tackling a blaze which spread along the hard shoulder of the M11.

Four crews from Saffron Walden, Newport and Stansted were called to a car fire near the M11 junction 9 on Friday afternoon (January 7).

When they arrived, they discovered that the car's fuel tank had ruptured during the blaze, spreading burning fuel along the road.

Crews used foam and around 4,000 litres of water to fight the flames and smoke.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service officer gets close to a car fire on the M11 at Great Chesterford

A firefighter gets close to a car fire on the M11 at Great Chesterford - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A vehicle caught fire due to a fuel leak in the engine compartment.

"The M11 southbound was closed for approximately 25 minutes while firefighters extinguished the fire and made the area safe."

Queues of approximately five miles developed on the motorway and A11 southbound near Cambridge as a result.

Most Read

  1. 1 Handmade items raise 'friendship fund' cash
  2. 2 Spate of keying incidents 'ruin' New Year's Day for Saffron Walden drivers
  3. 3 Coronavirus in numbers: The latest Covid-19 data for Uttlesford
  1. 4 Imperial War Museums launches first ever IWM Live event at Duxford this year
  2. 5 Saffron Walden pub saved from closure receives national award
  3. 6 Pictures show how fire crews tackled a car blaze which closed the M11
  4. 7 Where to see snowdrops in Essex
  5. 8 Revealed: the number of Essex drink and drug driver arrests
  6. 9 Council to invest almost £3 million to build joined-up support system
  7. 10 Car lodged underneath bridge in Clavering after heavy rainfall

The fire service said National Highways and the Environment Agency also attended the incident.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Saffron Walden News
M11 Essex News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dame June Raine (centre) from Bishop's Stortford next to Dr Julie Thompson and Dr Ruth March of AstraZeneca in Cambridge

Coronavirus

New Year Honours for Saffron Walden and Cambridge health chiefs

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Passengers at London Stansted Airport wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

Airport welcomes new international travel testing rules

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Michael Toner saw red late on as Saffron Walden Town lost 1-0 to Stansted.

Football

Stansted's promotion hopes take wings but Walden's left bruised

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Group of adults in Christmas costumes, Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

Consumer | Gallery

In pictures: Doorstep deliveries bring community cheer

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon