Plan to ease congestion at M11 junction 8 gets underway

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:50 PM January 25, 2022
M11 junction 8 near Bishop's Stortford and London Stansted Airport

Essex Highways wants to ease congestion at M11 junction 8 near Stansted Airport and Bishop's Stortford - Credit: Google Earth

Work has begun to ease congestion on the A120 near Bishop's Stortford.

Essex Highways is replacing the A120/A1250 Dunmow Road roundabout with a signal-controlled junction.

The A120 south of Birchanger and the M11 junction 8 slip roads (Stansted Airport) will also be widened.

Work on the project was originally due to start in 2018, but the project has since been re-designed after residents raised concerns.

The latest plan - dated December 2021 - features a 50mph speed limit and off-road routes for cyclists and pedestrians.

An Essex Highways diagram showing a planned junction which will replace the existing A120/A1250 roundabout

The A120/A1250 roundabout is set to be replaced with a signal-controlled junction - Credit: Essex Highways

An Essex Highways statement reads: "The area around junction 8 of the M11 is increasingly congested.

"Planned developments north of Bishop’s Stortford and local growth planned in East Herts and Uttlesford will lead to an increasing amount of traffic using the junctions in the years ahead as London Stansted Airport continues to grow."

The scheme is set to meet forecast traffic demands until 2036.

Essex Highways
Essex County Council
Stansted Airport News
Bishop's Stortford News
M11 Essex News

